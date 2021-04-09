PW live on F1 - Remembering Jim Clark & much more

Peter takes live questions from viewers on April 07 - the anniversary of Jim Clark's fatal accident at Hockenheim in 1968. There's much talk of Jimmy, of course; but there's also much more in this video as fans send in questions about the current F1 drivers and teams. How will the Red Bull-Honda relationship work in 2022? How do Lewis, Max and Charles compare in terms of driving style? And how will the Daniel Ricciardo-Lando Norris battle evolve over the year? All this and much more in this special live video recording.

With grateful thanks to Peter Darley for the image of Jim Clark in the thumbnail. Peter was the official Team Lotus photographer in the 1960s. He has published several stunning books around that work, including "Jim Clark: Life at Team Lotus" and "Pit and Paddock".

