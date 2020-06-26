"Pure Stirling Moss" with Nigel Roebuck 1/2





Made by Peter Windsor:

The man who just may be the greatest racing driver of all time - Sir Stirling Moss - is fondly remembered in this video. I recorded recently with Nigel Roebuck. A leading F1 historian and motor racing authority, Nigel is not only - in my opinion - the best English-language journalist of our time but also an unabashed Moss fan.

As we chatted on FaceTime about Stirling, and about some of the races and incidents in the life of Stirl that aren't necessarily acclaimed by the public, I realised that Nigel was taking us into motor racing territory that very few of us will ever know about. I had to press "record". With grateful thanks to Nigel Roebuck.

Check out more about: