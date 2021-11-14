Post-Sprint Quali 20221 Brazilian F1 GP analysis by Peter Windsor

Red Bull-Honda went conservative for the Brazilian GP Sprint race, choosing Pirelli medium tyres for the 24-lap qualifying race; Mercedes split their options, fitting soft tyres on the car of Valtteri Bottas and mediums to the car at the back of the grid - that of Lewis Hamilton.

On this cooler afternoon, at a packed Interlagos, the Mercedes gambit worked: Valtteri led from start to finish - and Lewis, on a track that every other driver found difficult for overtaking, passed no fewer than 15 cars in the space of half an hour. Peter Windsor analyses the day's action - and the busy life and times of the FIA Stewards at Interlagos.

