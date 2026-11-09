Post-Race Interviews and Driver Reactions! 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix
A new video from beIN SPORTS Asia on YouTube gathers the post-race interviews and driver reactions following the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix. The footage captures the immediate thoughts of the drivers after a dramatic afternoon at Interlagos, where Lando Norris took victory ahead of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.
It offers a direct look at how the competitors processed the race, from the podium celebrations to the disappointments further down the order. The video serves as a comprehensive round-up of the weekend's key voices.