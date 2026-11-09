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Post-Race Interviews and Driver Reactions! 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix

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Post-Race Interviews and Driver Reactions! 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from beIN SPORTS Asia on YouTube gathers the post-race interviews and driver reactions following the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix. The footage captures the immediate thoughts of the drivers after a dramatic afternoon at Interlagos, where Lando Norris took victory ahead of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.

It offers a direct look at how the competitors processed the race, from the podium celebrations to the disappointments further down the order. The video serves as a comprehensive round-up of the weekend's key voices.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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