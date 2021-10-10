Post-Race Analysis 2021 Turkish F1 GP by Peter Windsor

With Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton slicing his way from P11 on the grid to P5, the door was wide open in Turkey for his team-mate, Valtteri Bottas, to score his first win of the 2021 season. Could he beat the two Red Bull-Hondas when it mattered? Answer: yes.

Max Verstappen nonetheless took the World Championship lead by finishing second - but why, in conditions in which he normally thrives, was he beaten on the day by Valtteri? Peter Windsor in this video unravels the stories behind an intriguing Turkish GP.

