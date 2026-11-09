Podium Chaos and Mercedes' Celebrations: 2026 São Paulo GP Recap by Kym Illman

Photographer Kym Illman shares his behind-the-scenes photos from the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix on YouTube. The images capture the chaotic podium celebrations at Interlagos, including the moment Lando Norris accidentally smashed his champagne bottle during the festivities.

The collection also highlights the jubilant Mercedes camp as they celebrated clinching the 2026 F1 Constructors' Championship. Illman's photographs offer a candid look at the weekend's defining moments, from the podium action to the atmosphere around the circuit.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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