Friday it was his car, but Sunday it was Pierre Gasly who was on fire! Our Frenchman started the Portuguese Grand Prix in ninth position, made his Soft tyres last whilst making his way up to P5, dropped back to P9 once he made his pitstop, then charged once again to finish in P5! Hear from the man himself on his incredible drive in his latest debrief.

Check out more items on this website about: