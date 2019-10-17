Pierre Gasly Tour Around Thailand





On his way to the recent Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly stopped off in Bangkok for a few days to take part in a couple of events. It was an interesting weekend, packed with new sights and sounds, as Pierre discovered Thailand for the first time.

The trip went down very well with Toro Rosso's Thai partners. First off was the launch of a new draft cider from Moose Cider and next up was a presentation of new Casio Edifice Limited Edition Toro Rosso and Honda watches.

Pierre Gasly fitted in a bit of tourism, discovering more of this country that he clearly appreciated. But nothing keeps a racing driver away from a race track for long and he headed to the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, which just happened to be hosting the Thailand MotoGP that weekend. The French driver seemed to enjoy being a spectator in the paddock for a change. He met several of the riders and watched the race, won by Honda’s Marc Marquez who, in so doing, clinched his eighth world championship title.





