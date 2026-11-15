Peter Windsor's "Brief History of F1 Time"
In a new video on Peter Windsor's YouTube channel titled "A (brief) history of F1 time," the veteran journalist and former F1 team manager responds to a viewer's request to rate some of the greatest cars, engineers, and drivers in the sport's history. His answer amounts to a concise snapshot of how Formula 1 has evolved across the decades.
Windsor draws on his extensive knowledge of the sport to weigh the relative merits of its most celebrated figures and machines. It's a wide-ranging but tightly focused tour through the history of F1.