Peter Windsor's Analysis of Norris' Win in Brazil and Verstappen's Recovery
In a new video on Peter Windsor's YouTube channel, the journalist and former F1 team manager reviews a dramatic and unpredictable 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos. With grid penalties affecting several of the front-running teams and the weather refusing to settle, the race was always likely to be a nail-biter.
Windsor breaks down Lando Norris's victory for McLaren, along with Max Verstappen's brilliant recovery drive through the field. He also highlights a significant milestone from the afternoon: Mercedes clinched the 2026 FIA Constructors' World Championship at Interlagos, adding the team title to Kimi Antonelli's Drivers' crown.