Peter Windsor's Analysis of Norris' Win in Brazil and Verstappen's Recovery

In a new video on Peter Windsor's YouTube channel, the journalist and former F1 team manager reviews a dramatic and unpredictable 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos. With grid penalties affecting several of the front-running teams and the weather refusing to settle, the race was always likely to be a nail-biter.

Windsor breaks down Lando Norris's victory for McLaren, along with Max Verstappen's brilliant recovery drive through the field. He also highlights a significant milestone from the afternoon: Mercedes clinched the 2026 FIA Constructors' World Championship at Interlagos, adding the team title to Kimi Antonelli's Drivers' crown.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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