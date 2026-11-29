Journalist and former F1 team manager Peter Windsor reviews qualifying for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, where George Russell took pole for Mercedes at the Lusail International Circuit. Russell led a Mercedes one-two ahead of Kimi Antonelli, with the session shaped by the circuit's "energy-lean" characteristics under the 2026 power unit regulations.

Antonelli was fastest in all three practice sessions but was left frustrated when Mercedes sent him out ahead of his teammate for the final Q3 run. The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the second row, with Isack Hadjar qualifying fifth for Red Bull ahead of Max Verstappen.

Ferrari endured a difficult session, with Charles Leclerc seventh and Lewis Hamilton ninth, split by the impressive Racing Bulls of Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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