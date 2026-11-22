Journalist and former F1 team manager Peter Windsor unpacks the key elements of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen took his third win on The Strip in a chaotic race featuring 35 lead changes, managing his energy deployment brilliantly to hold off the Mercedes pair and McLaren's Lando Norris, who finished second.

Windsor also examines Mercedes' late collapse, with George Russell crashing out and Kimi Antonelli dropping off the podium on the final lap. He also touches on Ferrari's latest flashpoint: Charles Leclerc's penalty for spinning Lewis Hamilton.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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