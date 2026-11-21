Journalist and former F1 team manager Peter Windsor reviews a qualifying session in Las Vegas that delivered a dramatic mix of raw pace and regulatory frustration. Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time, but a five-place grid penalty for an engine change means Max Verstappen will inherit pole position.

Windsor was heavily critical of the penalty, calling it a "ridiculous rule" that punishes the driver for something entirely outside their control. He also noted the massive advantage slipstreaming provided around the Strip Circuit, with Antonelli gaining significant time on the straights while Verstappen had to fight without a tow.

Ferrari's struggles were another focus, with Windsor suggesting their approach to tyre preparation in Q2 was the opposite of Verstappen's and ultimately cost both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton a place in Q3.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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