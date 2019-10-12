Peter Windsor's 2019 Japanese F1 GP Friday Analysis





Peter Windsor looks back at a very different F1 Friday. In Japan, at the fabulous Suzuka circuit, it was non-stop action all day, with more sets of tyres and an FP2 that may define the grid (if the remnants of Typhoon Hagibis are still around Sunday morning).

In this video Peter ponders the mysteries of the Suzuka hairpin; the effect of a headwind in the Esses; why Valtteri Bottas spun his Mercedes as he left the chicane; and why the Ferraris - Charles Leclerc in particular - should not be discounted on Sunday afternoon.

