Journalist and former F1 team manager Peter Windsor reviews the opening day of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, where wet, cold, and windy conditions on The Strip defined the running. The first practice session was effectively a washout, with no representative lap times set as drivers tiptoed around in wet conditions.

The second session saw the track gradually improve, with drivers eventually switching to Pirelli intermediates. George Russell ultimately topped the timesheets with a late lap, edging out Pierre Gasly, while Charles Leclerc and Isack Hadjar completed the top four. Windsor breaks down the key elements from a challenging evening in Nevada.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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