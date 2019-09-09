Peter Windsor: Leclerc & Ferrari brilliant at Monza


Peter Windsor looks back at a Ferrari victory at Monza - at one of F1's greatest of days. Charles Leclerc, in only his second season in F1, withstood titanic pressure from the two Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, to score his second GP victory in a row for the legendary team from Maranello.

0

Share this with other F1 Fans:

Share your F1 fan opinion!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.


Previous Post
Next Post
Check out more:
Check out more about:

Related Content

Last 30 F1 Videos items:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Singapore		Available
Russia		Special Offers
Japan		50% Sold Out
Mexico		Available
United States		Special Offers
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		20% Discount
2020 F1 Season
Australia		Available
vietnam flag VietnamAvailable
Spain		Available
Monaco		Available
Canada		Available
Austria		20% Discount
Hungary		15% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »

Join our Free Formula 1 Poule 🏆

Predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule

Last Comment

Last Result

Last Pictures