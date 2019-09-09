Peter Windsor: Leclerc & Ferrari brilliant at Monza

Peter Windsor looks back at a Ferrari victory at Monza - at one of F1's greatest of days. Charles Leclerc, in only his second season in F1, withstood titanic pressure from the two Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, to score his second GP victory in a row for the legendary team from Maranello.
