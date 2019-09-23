Peter Windsor: Did Ferrari score a 1-2 or a 2-1 in Singapore?


Peter Windsor looks back at a politically-dynamic Singapore GP. Poleman, Charles Leclerc, was obliged to live with P2 after a Ferrari pit-stop turnaround; Sebastian Vettel is now officially back in business; and Mercedes were teased into running too long on the soft Pirellis. The actual racing may have been sporadic but afterwards there was plenty to discuss, as Peter relates.

Share this with other F1 Fans:

Share your F1 fan opinion!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.


Check out more:
Check out more about:
Previous Post
Next Post

Related Content

Last 30 F1 Videos items:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Russia		15% Discount
Japan		50% Sold Out
Mexico		Available
United States		Special Offers
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		Available
2020 F1 Season
Australia		14% Discount
vietnam flag VietnamAvailable
Spain		Available
Monaco		Available
Canada		6% Discount
Austria		20% Discount
Hungary		15% Discount
Belgium		15% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »

Join our Free Formula 1 Poule 🏆

Predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule

Last Comment

Last Result

Last Pictures