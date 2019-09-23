Peter Windsor: Did Ferrari score a 1-2 or a 2-1 in Singapore?





Peter Windsor looks back at a politically-dynamic Singapore GP. Poleman, Charles Leclerc, was obliged to live with P2 after a Ferrari pit-stop turnaround; Sebastian Vettel is now officially back in business; and Mercedes were teased into running too long on the soft Pirellis. The actual racing may have been sporadic but afterwards there was plenty to discuss, as Peter relates.

