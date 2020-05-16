Peter Windsor: Alonso & Renault - a 2021 reunion?





Sebastian Vettel's impending departure from Ferrari has created a slot at Renault that could be filled by Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard is keen to return to F1 in 2022, when new car regulations will be in force - but will he now fast-forward his decision?

Having won two World Championships with Renault, he of course knows the team well. On the other hand, money at Renault is tight and in 2021 Fernando would almost certainly have to endure the ignominy of watching Spain's other F1 star, Carlos Sainz, running near or at the front in a Ferrari. Will Renault and Alonso re-unite?

Peter Windsor spoke with a driver who knows the Renault F1 team well - Jack Aitken. An F2 winner with Campos, with whom he is racing again in 2020, and now Third Driver for Williams, Jack is both eloquent and thoughtful with his opinions. In this video, Jack, who was a Renault F1 Development Driver through to end of 2019, also talks about his friendship with Carlos Sainz; what he learned from Daniel Ricciardo at Renault; the S5000 car he should have raced in Melbourne; and, yes, living in the lockdown.





