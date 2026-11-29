A new video from McLaren on YouTube goes behind the scenes at the Las Vegas Grand Prix as NFL stars Kwity Paye, Dylan Laube, and Nakobe Dean of the Las Vegas Raiders step inside the team's garage. The players receive an exclusive all-access tour of the F1 cars, the pit lane, and the race weekend setup on the Las Vegas Strip.

It's a crossover between two elite sporting worlds, with the Raiders getting a firsthand look at how a Formula 1 team operates during a race weekend in their home city.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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