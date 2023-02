It's a 3d rendering this time - but it's enough for Craig Scarborough to appraise the design work of the Sauber Alfa Romeo engineers going into 2023.

Their new C43-Ferrari boasts some startling features - not all of which Scarbs believes will actually be raced - but there's some logical development features in there too.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: