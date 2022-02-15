New 2022 F1 Haas VF-22 car analysis by Scarbs and Windsor
Haas were the first F1 team to release images of their 2022 challenger and in this video Craig Scarborough offers his initial impressions not only of the new VF-22 Haas but also of the way the other teams may be approaching the all-new regulations.
Filmed with Peter Windsor in the studios of Knockout TV. Although they design their car in-house for drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, Haas remain the only F1 team to contract their car build by a third-party (Dallara).
