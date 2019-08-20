Mid-season video review: Renault





"Our latest Formula 1 2019 feature on Renault F1 Team. 2019 has so far been a big blip in the road for Renault, which started out this season with ambitious targets - having made the jump from ninth place in the constructors’ standings to fourth in just three years. But after 12 races, it’s been a rocky road with two double points scores in Canada and Great Britain. Nico Hülkenberg also earning in Australia and France. New driver Daniel Ricciardo in China and Monaco.

