Mercedes' Toto Wolff Reviews First Half of 2025 F1 Season

Mercedes' Toto Wolff Reviews First Half of 2025 F1 Season
11 August 2025 by    1 min read

Mercedes had a mixed first half of  2025. The team achieved some podiums in early races and also won the Canadian Grand Prix.

However, the closing stages of the first half were dismal, with struggles with the pace and reliability of the car.

Here is Mercedes' Team Principal and co-owner, Toto Wolff, discussing the first part of 2025 and talking about his drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.