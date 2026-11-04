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Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
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Mercedes-Benz Celebrates Antonelli's F1 Championship

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Mercedes-Benz Celebrates Antonelli's F1 Championship
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from Mercedes-Benz on YouTube celebrates Kimi Antonelli's Formula 1 World Championship, framing the achievement through the idea of a winning mentality. The film highlights how the Italian's title triumph is a true test of character, showing that the same mindset required to conquer Formula 1 applies to every road.

The feature ties the team's success to the discipline and focus honed in motorsport, carrying that philosophy beyond the racetrack. It's a tribute to Antonelli's championship and the broader drive that defines the brand.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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