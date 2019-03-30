Mercedes Beat the Heat in Bahrain Desert

Keeping cool when the heat is on in Bahrain! Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin and Chief Engineer Trackside Simon Cole talk through how the Mercedes Team tackle the unique challenge of racing in the desert...
Play Fantasy Formula 1 2019. At least 6,000 Euros in prizes to win!
|Monaco
|Special Offers
|Austria
|90% Sold Out
|Hungary
|90% Sold Out
|Belgium
|5% Discount until May 31
|Italy
|7% Discount until May 31
|Singapore
|15% Discount until May 8
|Russia
|Special Offers
|Mexico
|Available
|Brazil
|Available
|Abu Dhabi
|30% Discount