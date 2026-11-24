A new video from the Mercedes F1 Team on YouTube launches the Petronas Tech Series, exploring how the team's engine development combines with Petronas' work on advanced sustainable fuels and lubricants. The episode examines where these two areas meet, framing it as the point where the real progress happens.

The series looks at how the partnership pushes into new territory in Formula 1, and how those learnings could shape the future of sustainable fuels in road cars. It's the first instalment of a new series showcasing the technical relationship in action.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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