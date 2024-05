This past weekend, Miami was abuzz with the thrill of Formula 1 racing. Our Trackside Engineering Director, Andrew Shovlin, took the time to delve into the complexities of the event in this week's Race Debrief.

Andrew provided insights into the strategic nuances of F1 racing, discussed the intense on-track clashes, explored the latest upgrades, and covered a variety of other topics.

