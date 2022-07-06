Mercedes 2022 British F1 Grand Prix Race Debrief

Mercedes 2022 British F1 Grand Prix Race Debrief
6 July 2022 by    1 min read

Shov is back to answer your #BritishGP queries 👀 He talks car damage, the Silverstone fans, W13 upgrades and much more in our Akkodis Race Debrief! 🤓

