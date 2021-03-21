Mercedes 2021 F1 Test Debrief Video

The debriefs are BACK! 🙌 James and Shov kick off the new 2021 F1 season with a special debrief on testing, answering some of your burning questions from our three-days of running in Bahrain with the W12... 👀

Question timestamps:

00:18​ - Did it make a difference testing in Bahrain, compared to Barcelona?

02:10​ - How did the sandstorm impact plans and the car?

03:11​ - Did you get all the data needed despite the day one problems?

04:02​ - Why were you late emerging on track for each afternoon session?

04:47​ - Why was the rear of the car looking so unstable?

06:23​ - Will we see a close season like 2017/2018?

07:24​ - Would you rather fight one horse-sized duck or 100 duck-sized horses?

