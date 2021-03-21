Mercedes 2021 F1 Test Debrief Video

The debriefs are BACK! 🙌 James and Shov kick off the new 2021 F1 season with a special debrief on testing, answering some of your burning questions from our three-days of running in Bahrain with the W12... 👀
Question timestamps:
00:18 - Did it make a difference testing in Bahrain, compared to Barcelona?
02:10 - How did the sandstorm impact plans and the car?
03:11 - Did you get all the data needed despite the day one problems?
04:02 - Why were you late emerging on track for each afternoon session?
04:47 - Why was the rear of the car looking so unstable?
06:23 - Will we see a close season like 2017/2018?
07:24 - Would you rather fight one horse-sized duck or 100 duck-sized horses?
