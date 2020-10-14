Mercedes 2020 Eifel F1 GP Race Debrief

14 October 2020
James Vowles explains why Lewis Hamilton was feeling movement in his steering wheel, what caused Valtteri Bottas to retire, that first lap battle and much more in our Eifel GP F1 Race Debrief! 📊🤓

