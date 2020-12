Meet 20-year-old Japanese driver, Yuki Tsunoda. He's been stunningly quick in both F3 and F2 and now, with backing from Honda, he replaces Daniil Kvyat at Alpha-Tauri-Honda. As Peter Windsor points out, though, the timing is slightly strange: Honda are withdrawing from F1 at the end of 2021. Will Yuki therefore keep his drive from 2022 onwards?

