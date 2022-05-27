McLaren Unboxed | Under the Weather | Spanish GP
From high temperatures to a bout of tonsillitis, the Spanish GP was not the most comfortable ride for any driver, Lando in particular. But the team came back from Barcelona with points and a better understanding of how to maximise our upgrades.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Dear Leopold,
Can you take a look at this section of the site, it doesn't seem to be updating Last 50 Formula One comments I have it as last updated on the 23rd
Thanks