McLaren Unboxed | Under the Weather | Spanish GP

27 May 2022 by    1 min read
From high temperatures to a bout of tonsillitis, the Spanish GP was not the most comfortable ride for any driver, Lando in particular. But the team came back from Barcelona with points and a better understanding of how to maximise our upgrades.

