We ended the F1 season with a tricky and dramatic race. P7 – and a slow puncture – for Lando and P12 for Daniel didn't entirely live up to a year in which we’ve enjoyed some incredible highs. In 2021 we scored most points since 2012, secured five podiums, and achieved our first win in nine years. Roll on 2022.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: