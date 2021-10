Yee-haw, that was some weekend in the U-S-of-A.

We certainly felt the love at COTA and around Austin. From McLaren Fan Heist to Daniel Ricciardo getting behind the wheel of his hero’s race car, oh and, of course, the United States Grand Prix!

Both Lando and Daniel raced hard to keep McLaren sitting third in the Constructors’ Championship.

Please share this on social media:

Check out more items on this website about: