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McLaren F1 Drivers Discuss Karting and Give Advice to Young Drivers

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McLaren F1 Drivers Discuss Karting and Give Advice to Young Drivers
Victor R. 1 min read
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A new video from McLaren on YouTube marks 70 years of FIA Karting, with Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Leonardo Fornaroli discussing their early days in the discipline. The trio reflect on what karting taught them and share advice for young drivers coming up through the ranks.

The feature arrives ahead of this weekend's World Karting Championship at La Conca. It's a look back at where their journeys began, and a nod to the next generation following the same path.

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Victor R.

About the editor

Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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