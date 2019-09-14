Max Verstappen's crossbar challenge!





On a recent trip to the US with Max Verstappen, our friends at Citrix wondered if the Dutchman could deliver on the pitch as well as on the track. Never one to say no to a challenge, Max headed over to the Red Bull Arena, home of the New York Red Bulls, to test his mettle. Citrix raised the stakes even further for a very good cause. Offering an incredible contribution of $5000 to Wings for Life for every time Max hit the crossbar, this was definitely one our Dutchie didn’t want to miss.