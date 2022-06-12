Max-Checo 1-2 as Ferraris fail in F1 Baku by Peter Windsor

The start - and the opening laps - promised so much in Baku. Then, quickly, the two Ferraris were out of it: Carlos Sainz pulled off, triggering a Virtual Safety Car. Then, while leading the race after an early stop for tyres, the power unit in Charles Leclerc's Ferrari blew asunder. With the phenomenal qualifying and early-lap pace of Sergio Perez already disappearing amidst the hotter track temperatures of Sunday, it was Max Verstappen who thus won easily for Red Bull - and, in so doing, scored a massive championship points advantage.

George Russell finished a gritty third for Mercedes, ahead of his team leader, Lewis Hamilton (who was in agony due to the persistent Mercedes porpoising) and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly led home the two-stop mid-field pack. In this video, Peter Windsor looks back at an eventful - and perhaps pivotal - Sunday in Baku - and delves deeper in the tyre deg problems that coloured the race of Sergio Perez.

