Max brilliant under pressure in F1 Miami by Peter Windsor

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was holding a relatively comfortable seven-second gap over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc as the inaugural Miami Grand Prix entered its closing phase.Then McLaren's Lando Norris collided with Pierre Gasly's Alpha Tauri (fortunately without injury to either driver).

Then a Safety Car was deployed. Then all bets were off - particularly as Max knew that the Pirelli hard tyres needed to be gradually re-kindled. Charles was up there and fighting as DRS was enabled...and...Peter Windsor in this video talks us through the remaining scenes. There's also analysis of why Red Bull were more able in the early phase of the race to manage the Pirelli mediums - and there's talk, too, of some other frenetic battles and the P5-P6 finish for Mercedes.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: