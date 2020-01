Peter Windsor rides alongside Mario Andretti as the former winner of the F1 World Championship, the Indy 500, the Daytona 500 and three IndyCar Championships takes a tour of his home town in Pennsylvania, USA. Among many aspects of his brilliant career, Mario talks about growing up in Nazareth after his family emigrated from Trieste, winning with Lotus and Ferrari and his sheer love of driving and racing.

