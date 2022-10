The legendary Mario Andretti returned to a modern F1 car at the age of 82!. The 1978 F1 drivers' champ jumped into the McLaren MP4/28 at the Velocity Invitational at Laguna Seca.

These are his first few laps as he got used to the car, later on he got faster and faster.

