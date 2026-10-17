LIVE: Onboard with Verstappen at Portimão - GT World Challenge Europe

A new video from Red Bull Motorsports on YouTube delivers three hours of full onboard footage featuring Max Verstappen and Team Verstappen Racing at the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season finale. The race takes place at Portimão, Portugal's famously undulating circuit.

The broadcast-style upload follows the four-time F1 World Champion throughout the endurance event, offering a continuous view from inside the car. It's an extended look at Verstappen competing outside Formula 1.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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