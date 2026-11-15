Lewis Hamilton's "Rest Day" Series with NBA Player Jordan Clarkson

A new video from lululemon and Lewis Hamilton on YouTube features the third episode of their Rest Day series, exploring how Hamilton uses his time away from racing to step outside his comfort zone and find new ways to grow. The series frames rest days not as a pause, but as an opportunity to evolve.

In this instalment, the Ferrari driver joins NBA player Jordan Clarkson on the basketball court to shoot some hoops and discuss what comes after the biggest wins. Together they reflect on shifting from chasing victory to rediscovering a love for the process, and the mindset required to keep showing up for yourself and your sport.

Share this article

About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics