A new video from EA SPORTS FC on YouTube brings together two of sport's biggest names as Jude Bellingham, cover star of EA SPORTS FC 27, takes on seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton in a virtual showdown.

The Real Madrid midfielder and the racing legend face off in the game to see how their competitive instincts translate to the digital pitch.

The video pits Hamilton's elite racing reflexes against Bellingham's football expertise, with both eager to prove themselves as the ultimate cover star. It's a lighthearted crossover between two very different sporting worlds.

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About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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