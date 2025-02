Take a look at this great fight between two F1 icons: and . The duel happened at in the .

The view is from Prost's onboard.

Eventually, Prost won the race for Williams, ahead of the Benetton cars of and Riccardo Patrese.

The race took place on 11 July 1993.

It was Prost's 50th Formula 1 victory.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: