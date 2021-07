Charles Leclerc and Marc Gene drive the historic Ferrari 375 F1 car at Silverstone to celebrate Ferrari's first win 70 years ago.

That day José Froilán González won their very first grand prix of already 238 victories. It even was a double podium because Luigi Villoresi finish 3rd.

20 years ago Michael Schumacher also drove the 375 around Silverstone when González was still alive.

Check out more items on this website about: