Leclerc giving his girlfriend Charlotte Siné the F1 experience

Leclerc giving his girlfriend Charlotte Siné the F1 experience
13 November 2021 by    1 min read

Charles Leclerc driving his girlfriend Charlotte Siné around in a Formula 1 car.

Check out more items on this website about:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.