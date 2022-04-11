Leclerc & Ferrari the toast of Melbourne by Peter Windsor

From the pole to a perfect start, to his emphatic last (fastest) race lap, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc dominated the Australian GP in Melbourne, round three of the FIA F1 World Championship.

Max Verstappen was running second when his Red Bull ground to a halt after 20 laps, leaving P2 to Max's team-mate, Sergio Perez. Mercedes finished third and fourth with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton - but the race was short-lived for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who inelegantly spun out after a slow start on the hard Pirelli. Peter Windsor analyses the day's events.

