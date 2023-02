All the way from the United States, the Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 livery for the 2023 Formula 1 season, along with AlphaTauri's AW23 collection, was revealed at New York Fashion Week with our new driver pairing, Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck De Vries!

✅ Check out the 2023 AlphaTauri AT04 launch photos.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: