Next up on the F1 calendar: Mexico!

A favourite among many due to the fantastic city and an entertaining track, topped off with an amazing atmosphere created by fans who fill out the Stadium section of the circuit.

It's been a while since Daniil Kvyat visited the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, check out his preview with his race engineer, Mattia.





Share this with other F1 Fans: