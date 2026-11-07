Kimi Antonelli Discusses his F1 Championship on the Silver Arrows Radio Show

A new episode of the Silver Arrows Radio Show on the Mercedes F1 Team's YouTube channel features newly crowned World Champion Kimi Antonelli joining Anthony Davidson live from Brackley via WhatsApp.

At just 20 years and 68 days old, Antonelli reflects on the season that made him the youngest F1 world champion in history, and the first Italian to win the title since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

He discusses his decisive lunge down the inside of Charles Leclerc in Mexico, the podium celebration alongside the sport's legends, and the self-doubt he battled during a difficult rookie year. Antonelli also opens up about the bond with his race engineer, Bono, that helped guide him to the title.

The conversation closes with a look ahead to the race in Brazil, where Mercedes are fighting to secure the Constructors' World Championship.

Share this article

About the editor Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

Related topics